SPOTLIGHT | Thrills in the 'Hot Seat'; catch up on nominated local shows, films ahead of awards; win tickets
Mel Gibson, Kevin Dillon star in explosive thriller, preview of SAFTAs with nominees available to watch on Showmax, first look at documentary 'Blind Ambition'
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
Spotlight this week brings news and offers from the big and small screens, plus new and awards-nominated movies to look out for.
We kick off with a big suspense thriller at cinemas: Hot Seat centres on IT expert Orlando Friar (Kevin Dillon) who finds a trigger bomb strapped to his chair. He is forced to either follow orders and steal digital funds, or put his daughter in grave danger. Bomb expert Wallace Reed (Mel Gibson) unwittingly amplifies Orlando’s life-altering choices. Directed by James Cullen Bressack (Fortress, Survive the Game), you can look forward to an action-packed adventure.
Spotlight also has a look at the wonderful SA films and series nominated for the 16th SA Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) on September 3. With titles such as Devilsdorp, Barakat, Angeliena and New Material, Showmax is your main destination to stream this content, with an astonishing 52 nominations in total.
If you haven’t grabbed your seat for the Spotlight Special Screening this week of DC League of Super Pets, make sure you visit @Spotlight South Africa to secure tickets. We have you covered with popcorn and soda, and the screening will be in a larger-than-life Xtreme cinema.
Looking ahead, this week’s episode features a wonderfully uplifting local documentary on at cinemas, Blind Ambition, in which four extraordinary Zimbabwean sommeliers chase their dreams in the world of wine in unlikely circumstances. Next week’s episode will also feature Collette’s interviews with them.
Spotlight will also find out if justice can prevail when the lines between good and bad are blurred in the upcoming local Netflix series, Justice Served. Next week we feature interviews with this all-African cast and crew.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by We Are Egg. Shop online.
We Are Egg is a beautifully curated, experiential department store of local and international fashion, beauty, home, jewellery and food. More details on Instagram about Collette's look of the week here.
Win special screening movie tickets
This week Spotlight is giving away tickets for a special screening ahead of release, to DC League of Superpets, on Sunday July 24 at 12.00, at Nu Metro Xtreme, Emperor’s Palace.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.