×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Prestons Liquor Stores weekly specials

Advertisement

17 June 2022

Online Deliveries is only available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available online.

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm; Saturday, 9am to 6pm; Sunday, 9am to 1pm. Shop now at the Prestons Liquor Stores online

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Download the Checkers Sixty60 app now | Checkers Sixty60
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...

Most Read