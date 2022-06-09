SPOTLIGHT | Day of dinosaurs dawns; Senzo's story comes to TV; one year of 'Spotlight'
'Jurassic World Dominion' on the big screen wraps the six-movie saga, documentary on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's murder, plus 'Elvis' movie soundtrack news, and 52 episodes of your bite-sized show celebrated
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
This week marks the 52nd Spotlight episode - a full year of bringing you highlights from the world of entertainment!
This week’s episode is no exception as we look at the IMAX release of Jurassic World Dominion. This adrenalin-fuelled adventure franchise has been keeping moviegoers on the edge of their seats since Steven Spielberg’s first instalment in 1993. The complex and fragile balance between humans and prehistoric beasts is again at the centre of the story. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, together with Sam Neill and the award-winning Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, the movie is also available in 3D and 4DX.
Spotlight takes a closer look at the Netflix mini-doccie series, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star. With the trial playing out in court at present, the subject matter is very topical. Directed by award-winning Sara Blecher (Ayanda, Otelo Burning and Dis ek, Anna) prepare to immerse yourself in the chaos and confusion of this real-life tragedy. Streaming soon on Showmax is another side of the same people, in season three of The Life of Kelly, from July 5. Kelly Khumalo (the murdered Senzo Meyiwa’s girlfriend) will cover topics such as Senzo’s family, together with various allegations. Be sure to catch the inside scoop on this reality TV series.
Don’t miss our segment lifting the veil on exciting soundtrack news from the film Elvis. With artists such as Diplo, Eminem, Tame Impala and Doja Cat, the music is set to appeal to cross-generational fans of the King of Pop.
Spotlight features a fun reel with the most entertaining bloopers from the past year, with behind-the-scenes celebrations and a year filled with the full spectrum of experiences and reported stories from the entertainment world.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by We Are Egg. Shop online.
We Are Egg is a beautifully curated, experiential department store of local and international fashion, beauty, home, jewellery and food. More details on Instagram about Collette's look of the week here.
Win prizes for Jurassic World, 'Elvis' tickets
This week Spotlight is giving away IMAX Experience tickets, plus catering vouchers, and exclusive movie merchandise to make sure your Jurassic World Dominion experience is larger than life. Also stand a chance to win free tickets to see Elvis at the newly revamped Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.