SPOTLIGHT | Day of dinosaurs dawns; Senzo's story comes to TV; one year of 'Spotlight'

This week marks the 52nd Spotlight episode - a full year of bringing you highlights from the world of entertainment!

This week’s episode is no exception as we look at the IMAX release of Jurassic World Dominion. This adrenalin-fuelled adventure franchise has been keeping moviegoers on the edge of their seats since Steven Spielberg’s first instalment in 1993. The complex and fragile balance between humans and prehistoric beasts is again at the centre of the story. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, together with Sam Neill and the award-winning Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, the movie is also available in 3D and 4DX.

Spotlight takes a closer look at the Netflix mini-doccie series, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star. With the trial playing out in court at present, the subject matter is very topical. Directed by award-winning Sara Blecher (Ayanda, Otelo Burning and Dis ek, Anna) prepare to immerse yourself in the chaos and confusion of this real-life tragedy. Streaming soon on Showmax is another side of the same people, in season three of The Life of Kelly, from July 5. Kelly Khumalo (the murdered Senzo Meyiwa’s girlfriend) will cover topics such as Senzo’s family, together with various allegations. Be sure to catch the inside scoop on this reality TV series.

Don’t miss our segment lifting the veil on exciting soundtrack news from the film Elvis. With artists such as Diplo, Eminem, Tame Impala and Doja Cat, the music is set to appeal to cross-generational fans of the King of Pop.

Spotlight features a fun reel with the most entertaining bloopers from the past year, with behind-the-scenes celebrations and a year filled with the full spectrum of experiences and reported stories from the entertainment world.