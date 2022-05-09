‘He’s hurting’ — Lady Du responds to her father DJ Choc hurling insults at her

Lady Du told TshisaLIVE she did not want to be a part of what had been reported about her because her post was taken out of context and her father had caught wind of a misconstrued story.

“I experienced depression in 2021. I lost everything that I had. I was out of home and didn't want to bother him with my stress and stuff. It was a motivational post. It had nothing to do with me saying I grew up poor.

“Somebody misread my post and went and told my dad that I said I didn't have this and that [growing up] . I've never in my life said I was poor, and that I can vouch on God. My dad doesn't have social media so I think somebody saw my post and went to ask him when that happened.”

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker claimed she had not watched the video before, adding that after seeing her name trend, she had made an attempt to reach out to her father. She said she wanted to resolve the matter with the rest of her family elders.

“I have not watched the video. He sent it to my brother, making threats, and I kept quiet and said I'm not going to listen to it.

“I tried to speak to him. I sent him a message. He's hurting and I want to get to the point and find out what is the problem. If a person is hurt and they do it to that extent, I need to do it, not by myself but with elders, so we get to the bottom of why and what got him to that state.”

Speaking of her relationship with her father, Lady Du sobbed and said she'd always had a close-knit relationship with him, but people were always trying to break them apart, and this incident was yet another example.

“My dad and I have always had a close relationship. He's my idol. As time goes by, with the industry and how we are, there are always people in the middle who want to see us break because we've always had a strong bond. I think that's why it's affecting him more emotionally.”