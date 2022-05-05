SPOTLIGHT | Dr Strange is back; 'Operation Mincemeat' takes us to war; local Netflix series begins; win prizes
'Savage Beauty' debuts on small screens, Marvel's magician heads to the dark side of the multiverse, and watch an incredible true story from World War 2
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Spotlight this week looks at blockbuster releases at cinemas, as well as interviews with the cast of the upcoming local Netflix drama series, Savage Beauty.
Global anticipation for the Marvel sequel of Dr Strange is at fever pitch. Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6 in all the spectacular big screen formats that the fanbase could hope for: 4DX, 3D and IMAX. Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role, with Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Stewart, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong making up the rest of the cast.
Directed by Sam Raimi, (the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and iconic horror films The Grudge, the Poltergeist reboot, The Evil Dead), the story takes us into the scary side of the multiverse. Don’t miss Spotlight’s coverage of the local special event premiere this week.
Another big screen release is Operation Mincemeat, based on an extraordinary true story. Directed by the acclaimed John Madden (Shakespeare in Love, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), the film recounts the intricate operation mounted by British intelligence to throw the Nazis off the scent of the 1943 Allied invasion of Sicily. It stars Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald and Matthew Macfadyen.
Upcoming local Netflix series Savage Beauty will debut on May 12, and Spotlight presenter Collette Prince holds exclusive interviews with the cast, including Rosemary Zimu, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Angela Sithole and Mpho Sebeng. The series about a powerful family’s beauty empire, and a mysterious woman seeking vengeance, is filled with dark secrets and lies.
We also look forward to a unique cinema release next week: Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh as an unlikely hero. Film clips serve best to describe this film, so have a look.
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by We Are Egg. Shop online.
We Are Egg is a beautifully curated, experiential department store of local and international fashion, beauty, home, jewellery and food. More details on Instagram about Collette's look of the week here.
Win Marvel merchandise
This week to celebrate the release of Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 3D, 4DX and IMAX, Spotlight is giving away exclusive merchandise from the film. To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
