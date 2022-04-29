Gibson Bay Wind Farm Community Trust seeking board members

The Gibson Bay Wind Farm Community Trust (“GBWFCT) was established by Enel Green Power South Africa for the purposes, amongst others, to carry on, support, or facilitate community development programmes for the benefit of the surrounding communities.

The Gibson Bay Community Trust’s primary area of development is the surrounding communities including Hankey, Patensie, and Loerieheuwel in Kouga Local Municipality.

The Gibson Bay Community Trust is looking for dynamic, experienced, professional individuals passionate about community development to serve as a member of its Board of Trustees.

Profile of Trustees

• Ensure that the organisation complies with its governing document, organisation law, and any other relevant legislation or regulations (TRUST DEED).

• Ensure the organisation applies its resources exclusively in pursuance of its objectives. This means making sure that the organisation does not spend money on activities that are not included in the objectives, no matter how worthwhile or charitable those activities might be.

• Contribute actively to the committee’s role in giving firm strategic direction to the organisation. This means helping to set overall policy, define goals, set targets and evaluate performance.

• Safeguard the good name and values of the organisation and represent the organisation as appropriate.

• Declare any conflict of interest while carrying out the duties of a trustee.

• Be collectively responsible for the actions of the organisation and other trustees.

• Ensure the effective and efficient administration of the organisation.

• Abide by the organisation’s policies, for example, equal opportunities.• Ensure the financial stability of the organisation.

• Protect and manage the organization’s property and ensure the proper investment of the organisation’s funds.

• Ensure the organisation is properly insured against all reasonable liabilities.

• Use any specific knowledge, expertise, or experience to help the committee reach sound decisions.

• Attend meetings and ensure adequate preparation of the meetings.

• Participate in other tasks as arise from time to time, such as interviewing new staff or helping with fundraising.

• Keep up-to-date about the activities of the organisation and wider issues that affect its work.

Trustee Criteria

• Integrity

• a commitment to the organisation and its objectives

• an understanding and acceptance of the legal duties, responsibilities, and liabilities oftrusteeship

• a willingness to devote the necessary time and effort to their duties

• strategic vision

• good, independent judgment

• an ability to think creatively a willingness to speak their mind

• an ability to work effectively as a member of a team

• passion for community development

Required Skills and Expertise

To qualify as a Trustee, a candidate should have qualifications, skills, and expertise in anyone of the following areas:

• Governance

• Legal

• Financial

• Community development

• Conflict management and resolution

• Risk management

Selection process through interview:

Successful candidates will be subjected to a vetting process to ensure that they are not disqualified in terms of Criteria for Appointments and Clause 13.6 of the Trust Deed.

Following the interview process, the candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. The successful candidate will be informed in writing and will subsequently be given a Letter of Appointment.

The closing date is Friday 6th May 2022

Submit CVs to: viwe@ujumanagementservices.com

FOR ANY QUERIES CONTACT – 068 575 4552 or email viwe@ujumanagementservices.com

This article was paid for by Gibson Bay Wind Farm Community.