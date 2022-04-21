SPOTLIGHT | 'Lost City' and new Nic Cage comedy at cinemas; win prizes

With public holidays on the horizon and more free time for everyone, Spotlight has a closer look at some great new movies at cinemas this week.

The big screen releases include action adventure The Lost City, with an A-list cast (Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum), centred around a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour. Her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them in the midst of a cutthroat jungle caper, making for a quirky, fun-filled outing for cinemagoers.

Spotlight also looks in on the send-up comedy set in the fictional world of Nicolas Cage, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. This uniquely fresh parody on everything Nicolas Cage portrays a cash-strapped Nicolas Cage, as Nicolas Cage, agreeing to make a paid appearance at a billionaire superfan’s birthday party. Things swiftly take a turn for the worse as drug kingpins and CIA operatives get involved. He must channel his many famous movie roles, including Face/Off, Con Air, Kick Ass, National Treasure and many more, to save the day. Also starring Pedro Pascal, this cinema release is a creative original, guaranteed to provide comic relief.

A great family option this week at cinemas is Chickenhare & the Hamster of Darkness – also releasing in 3D. Follow the journey of Chickenhare who worships his father Arthur, the ruler of the Kingdom of Featherbeard. In an attempt to prove himself a worthy heir, he finds himself facing many obstacles and challenges, ultimately understanding that diversity is strength.

Spotlight also has a look at last week’s fan screenings of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, with feedback from SA moviegoers. We also feature an insert on romantic comedy Singleholic, now showing on DStv Box Office.