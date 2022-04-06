×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Prestons Liquor Stores Autumn specials

Advertisement

06 April 2022

These Prestons Liquor Stores Autumn specials are valid on 4 April 2022 to 18 April 2022 and are available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available in George and Port Alfred. 

Online deliveries are only available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products are available online.

Click here to visit the Prestons Liquor Stores online store. 

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm; Saturday, 9am to 6pm; Sunday, 9am to 1pm. Shop now at the Prestons Liquor Stores online

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win

Most Read