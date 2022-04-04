The Herald Cooking Masterclass is up close and personal again
Book now to join us for the 'Best of British' demonstration in person at 6pm on Thursday April 28, along with a drink, gifts and a dining experience
For the first time in more than two years, The Herald Cooking Masterclass will be presented in-person once again — promising a night of great food, laughter and good wine.
The Herald Cooking Masterclass — a culinary series sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio — offers an interactive cooking experience for anyone who loves food and wants to broaden their horizons in the kitchen. On the menu for this much anticipated in-person event on Thursday April 28 will be “The Best of British: Beef Wellington Fit for a Queen”.
The masterclass offers participants space in the state-of-the-art kitchen at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, to experiment with new culinary skills and ingredients, while being guided by expert advice from and personal demonstrations by the Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chefs, Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller.
“We are very excited to interact with people once again: having Three Peaks involved, sharing their knowledge of wine and just hearing the participants’ laughter in the kitchen — we missed that. Our students are also excited to have people on campus again. We are looking forward to sharing our knowledge and cooking along with The Herald readers and seeing them enjoy themselves. We are also looking forward to welcoming our regulars back in the kitchen,” said Pillay.
While chef Pillay will be demonstrating some of the side dishes on the evening, including peppered baby carrots, balsamic roasted baby beets and sautéed sugar snap peas, chef Miller will teach participants how to make the famous British Beef Wellington, with a South African twist.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Bust is ready to pair the masterclass meal with a Three Peaks wine
“The duxelles (stuffing in Beef Wellington) is traditionally made with mushrooms, but we will change it up a bit by incorporating red onion and cranberry, with a red wine jus,” said Miller.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Bust is also looking forward to being back in the kitchen, ready to pair the masterclass meal with a Three Peaks wine.
“The chosen theme (Beef Wellington) is an irresistible staple that we will all have waxed after this episode. We cannot wait to learn all the tips from chef Donovan and chef Nadia,” said Bust. “Our delicious Cantata Red Blend is a ‘foodie wine’. It is beautifully balanced with this meal and follows through with a definite hint of red berry to the fore which complements the chefs’ choice of a red onion, cranberry and red wine jus.”
Checkers, which is providing all the ingredients for this masterclass, is excited to again partner with The Herald in support of the Cooking Masterclass series. Known for convenience, quality and freshness, Checkers has successfully positioned itself as offering value, as well as appealing to the mid-to-upper consumer market.
Through constant innovation, Checkers continues to introduce customers to an ever-growing range of exclusive, affordable private label products including Forage & Feast, Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness!
Tickets for the Best of British Masterclass, which takes place on Thursday April 28 from 6pm to 8pm, are R380 per person. The ticket includes a welcome drink, a Checkers basket with ingredients, a dining experience and a complimentary chef’s apron as well as a bottle of wine, compliments of Three Peaks wine.
