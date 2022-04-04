The Herald Cooking Masterclass is up close and personal again

For the first time in more than two years, The Herald Cooking Masterclass will be presented in-person once again — promising a night of great food, laughter and good wine.

The Herald Cooking Masterclass — a culinary series sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio — offers an interactive cooking experience for anyone who loves food and wants to broaden their horizons in the kitchen. On the menu for this much anticipated in-person event on Thursday April 28 will be “The Best of British: Beef Wellington Fit for a Queen”.

The masterclass offers participants space in the state-of-the-art kitchen at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, to experiment with new culinary skills and ingredients, while being guided by expert advice from and personal demonstrations by the Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chefs, Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller.

“We are very excited to interact with people once again: having Three Peaks involved, sharing their knowledge of wine and just hearing the participants’ laughter in the kitchen — we missed that. Our students are also excited to have people on campus again. We are looking forward to sharing our knowledge and cooking along with The Herald readers and seeing them enjoy themselves. We are also looking forward to welcoming our regulars back in the kitchen,” said Pillay.

While chef Pillay will be demonstrating some of the side dishes on the evening, including peppered baby carrots, balsamic roasted baby beets and sautéed sugar snap peas, chef Miller will teach participants how to make the famous British Beef Wellington, with a South African twist.