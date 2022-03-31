SPOTLIGHT | A post-Oscar focus; 'Morbius', horror 'X' and blue hedgehog Sonic fill movie roster; win prizes

Spotlight looks at all the hot topics in the entertainment world this week, including new cinema releases, and the small-screen adaptation of gaming franchise Halo, now on Showmax.

Award season concluded with the Oscars abuzz with eventful moments, the most obvious being Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock, who made a distasteful joke about Smith’s wife, before Smith later won his first best actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard. The episode looks at the various category winners such as Coda, Dune, West Side Story, Belfast and Power of the Dog in a year where so many ground-breaking films made it to the big screen.

This week’s Marvel film release at cinemas is Morbius, starring Jared Leto in the title role as he accidentally turns himself into a living vampire. Joined by Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson, Morbius offers action-packed antihero entertainment. It also releases on IMAX from April 1.

Spotlight also has a look at slasher horror film X. Starring Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi and Martin Henderson, and set in rural Texas in 1979, a mini-porn production rapidly turns into a nightmare. The film has garnered praise for its clever and skillful homage to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and multiple other horror classics, and staying true to its purpose: terrifying the audience.

Gaming and Sonic franchise followers can feast their eyes on the most popular video game character in the world as Sonic The Hedgehog 2 releases at cinemas and in 4DX.

Don’t miss the Los Angeles premiere coverage of the new Paramount military science-fiction series Halo, now on Showmax, with SA director Jonathan Liebesman (Battle: Los Angeles, Wrath of the Titans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) helming some episodes. Already renewed for a second season, Halo follows supersoldier Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber of American Gods, Orange is the New Black) in this interpretation of one of the highest-grossing gaming franchises of all time.