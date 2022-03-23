Give your child an unparalleled education with Woodbridge Connect

Woodridge College near Gqeberha recently launched its online school, Woodridge Connect, which is the first online school in SA to use artificial intelligence (AI) to administer teaching and learning.

AI is the development of computer systems which are able to perform tasks usually requiring human intelligence.

Powered by innovation specialists, Jendamark, Woodridge Connect enhances all aspects of your child’s educational experience and process, giving them the best chance at an unparalleled education.

In preparation for 2023, the school has extended its curriculum to include grades 7-12, giving more parents the opportunity to future-proof their children’s careers.

According to Woodridge Connect’s CEO, Kristine Tudhope CA (SA), the online school’s AI technology gives it an unmatched edge and positions it as the best alternative for parents looking to enrol their children at an online school in 2023.

Tudhope identifies Woodridge Connect as the first of its kind within the SA online schooling fraternity to fully embrace the technology.

She says Woodridge Connect’s deployment of AI sets it apart. While other schools use technology in one, at most two, areas of their work with learners, Woodridge Connect harnesses AI across five key activities: personalisation, interaction, customisation, universalisation and automation.

“Artificial intelligence has come a long way since we saw robots in movies performing human acts at unbelievable speeds with superior logic. Today, from our cellphones to social media, AI is part of our lives,” says Tudhope.

Tudhope says parents should ask: “How does AI integrate into education?” And, “How does it benefit my children?”

Tudhope says at Woodridge Connect, AI automates a variety of manual processes for teachers, freeing up more of their time to focus on learners. It also creates personalised learning programmes for learners based on their learning experience and knowledge, and customises learning based on each learner’s interests and aptitudes.

“Woodridge Connect’s online learning solution has been developed with learner benefit as its core — to benefit learners today and in the future,” says Tudhope.