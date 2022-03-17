SPOTLIGHT | 'The Contractor' released; awards buzz; school holiday cinema fun; win prizes

In this week’s episode of Spotlight, we look at Chris Pine’s new action thriller, The Contractor, what’s on at cinemas for the Easter school holidays, upcoming local film Thando and the beautiful award-winning people and films from the Bafta, Critics Choice and Directors Guild awards.

Ben Foster, Kiefer Sutherland and Gillian Jacobs team up with Chris Pine in The Contractor, in which an army veteran takes a job with a private contracting firm and becomes embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy. From the producers of Sicario, Greenland and John Wick, The Contractor offers high-speed action for fans of this genre.

We have a look at Ster-Kinekor Cinemas’ “Weekly Wonders” offerings for families and children of all ages during the school and Easter holidays. Big screen releases include Fireheart, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore and Chickenhare & the Hamster of Darkness as holiday entertainment offerings. Be sure not to miss these between now and April 22.

Spotlight also features a roundup of the front-runners as the awards season builds up to the Oscars (March 27). This past week saw the Bafta, Critics Choice and Directors Guild awards selecting Power of the Dog (Netflix), Belfast, King Richard, Encanto, West Side Story and Dune as major category winners, and there is plenty of prediction speculation as we enter the home stretch to the Academy Awards.

Don’t miss the first trailer footage of local cinema release Thando, with Zikhona Bali in the title role. The film tackles themes around teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds, bullies and blessers, and Spotlight will keep you posted with more access and interviews in the weeks leading up to its cinema debut on April 8.