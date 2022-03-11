Nojoli Wind Farm Community Trust vacancy

The Nojoli Wind Farm Community Trust (“NWFCT) was established by Enel Green Power South Africa for the purposes, amongst others, to carry on, support or facilitate Community Development Programmes for the benefit of the surrounding communities.

The Nojoli Community Trust primary area of development are the surrounding communities including Adelaide, Bedford, Cookhouse and Somerset East in Kouga Local Municipality.

The Nojoli Community Trust is looking for dynamic, experienced, professional individuals passionate about community development to serve as a member in its Board of Trustees.

Profile of Trustees

Ensure that the organisation complies with its governing document, organisation law, and any other relevant legislation or regulations (TRUST DEED).

Ensure the organisation applies its resources exclusively in pursuance of its objectives. This means making sure that the organisation does not spend money on activities which are not included in the objectives, no matter how worthwhile or charitable those activities might be.

Contribute actively to the committee’s role in giving firm strategic direction to the organisation. This means helping to set overall policy, define goals, set targets and evaluate performance.

Safeguard the good name and values of the organisation and to represent the organisation as appropriate.

Declare any conflict of interest while carrying out the duties of a trustee.

Be collectively responsible for the actions of the organisation and other trustees.

Ensure the effective and efficient administration of the organisation.

Abide by the organisation’s policies, for example equal opportunities.

Ensure the financial stability of the organisation.

Protect and manage the property of the organisation and to ensure the proper investment of the organisation's funds.

Ensure the organisation is properly insured against all reasonable liabilities.

Use any specific knowledge, expertise or experience to help the committee reach sound decisions.

Attend meetings and ensure adequate preparation of the meetings.

Participate in other tasks as arise from time to time, such as interviewing new staff or helping with fundraising.

Keep up-to-date about the activities of the organisation and wider issues which affect its work.

Trustee Criteria

Integrity

a commitment to the organisation and its objectives

an understanding and acceptance of the legal duties, responsibilities and liabilities of trusteeship

a willingness to devote the necessary time and effort to their duties

strategic vision

good, independent judgement

an ability to think creatively a willingness to speak their mind

an ability to work effectively as a member of a team

passion for community development

Required Skills and Expertise

In order to qualify as a Trustee, a candidate should have qualification, skills and expertise in any one of the following areas:

Governance

Legal

Financial

Community development

Conflict management and resolution

Risk management

SELECTION PROCESS THROUGH INTERVIEW

Successful candidate will be subjected to a vetting process to ensure that they are not disqualified in terms of Criteria for Appointments and Clause 13.7 of the Trust Deed.

Following the vetting process, the candidates will be subjected to an interview process. The successful candidate will be informed in writing and will subsequently be given a Letter of Appointment.

The closing date is Friday 25th March 2022

Submit CVs to: viwe@ujumanagementservices.com

FOR ANY QUERIES CONTACT – 068 575 4552 or email viwe@ujumanagementservices.com

This advert was paid for by the Nojoli Wind Farm Community Trust