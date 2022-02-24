SPOTLIGHT | 'Blacklight', 'Dog' and Bollywood film on big screens; Netflix releases 'Tinder Swindler' doccie
Liam Neeson thrills us, Channing Tatum and his canine companion charm us and Israeli con man's story (reluctantly) fascinates us
This week’s episode takes us to cinemas to see Liam Neeson and Channing Tatum’s latest big screen releases, and to introduce the madam of Mumbai’s red-light district, while we learn more about The Tinder Swindler, alias “Simon Leviev”, in a Netflix documentary.
Blacklight is Liam Neeson’s latest action movie, opening this week. He plays operative Travis Block, uncovering conspiracies, protecting families and kicking up a storm to expose the bad guys. Look out for our interview with Neeson, one of cinema’s favourite action heroes.
Channing Tatum treats cinemagoers to a fun-filled road trip, full of misadventures, called Dog, which he also co-directs. Prepare to have your heartstrings thoroughly pulled in this gem of a feel-good film as Lulu the dog teaches army ranger Briggs (Tatum) to find happiness and enjoy the freedom of not being in charge of anything and everything.
Spotlight heads to Bollywood for a true-life story in Gangubai Kathiawadi, adapted from the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Hoping to become a movie star, Ganga finds herself betrayed and sold off to a brothel where she quickly learns to protect herself as the madam of Kamathipura — Bombay’s infamous red-light district. Starring Alia Bhatt, this film is now at cinemas.
On Netflix you can find the jaw-dropping story of alleged Israeli con man “Simon Leviev” (real name Shimon Hayut) in The Tinder Swindler. Characterised by his line, “My enemies are after me — I need $1m,” the documentary shows how women are duped into parting with sizeable amounts of money, all in the name of love. You really cannot make this up and, coincidentally, You Can’t Make This Up is the title of a three-part Netflix documentary podcast series of additional content on Hayut, subtitled The Making of a Swindler. It is available on all major podcast platforms.
