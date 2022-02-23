It's time to take up the Discovery Surfers Challenge

The annual Discovery Surfers Challenge gets under way in East London on Saturday, giving fitness fanatics and even exercise newbies a chance to lace up and get fit.

Head of wellness at Discovery Vitality, Dr Mosima Mabunda, says: “With current low rates of Covid-19 infections, and more people being vaccinated, this is an opportunity for fun and safe outdoor activities to begin again, and for us to get back into our healthy and active routines.”

Mabunda says the challenge is for anyone who wants to get active. “It’s a mixed sport event, which is not only for fitness fanatics, but also an opportunity for those wishing to safely start exercising again, whether they’re novice runners or experts. I want to see people take part in the walking, running or paddling along the Eastern Cape’s gorgeous coastline.”

It's about the bigger picture

“We know that exercise can reduce stress, give you more energy, help you sleep better and reduce your risk of, as well as help manage, lifestyle-related diseases,” says Mabunda.

“Whether you have a health condition that prevents you from participating in higher-intensity forms of exercise, or you’re new to exercise and are unsure where to start, low-intensity exercise such as walking regularly is a great option.