It's time to take up the Discovery Surfers Challenge
This popular mixed sports event returns to East London on Saturday. Register online now to join the fun — there are events for fitness fanatics and newbies alike
The annual Discovery Surfers Challenge gets under way in East London on Saturday, giving fitness fanatics and even exercise newbies a chance to lace up and get fit.
Head of wellness at Discovery Vitality, Dr Mosima Mabunda, says: “With current low rates of Covid-19 infections, and more people being vaccinated, this is an opportunity for fun and safe outdoor activities to begin again, and for us to get back into our healthy and active routines.”
Mabunda says the challenge is for anyone who wants to get active. “It’s a mixed sport event, which is not only for fitness fanatics, but also an opportunity for those wishing to safely start exercising again, whether they’re novice runners or experts. I want to see people take part in the walking, running or paddling along the Eastern Cape’s gorgeous coastline.”
It's about the bigger picture
“We know that exercise can reduce stress, give you more energy, help you sleep better and reduce your risk of, as well as help manage, lifestyle-related diseases,” says Mabunda.
“Whether you have a health condition that prevents you from participating in higher-intensity forms of exercise, or you’re new to exercise and are unsure where to start, low-intensity exercise such as walking regularly is a great option.
Fast fact
The first Surfers Challenge was held in 1974
“We’ve recently released data published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which shows that any amount of physical activity is better than none, particularly in preventing severe Covid-19. The Discovery Surfers Challenge caters for all this and more.”
Mabunda adds: “As part of our global Vitality pledge to help make 100-million people 20% more active by 2025, we’re hoping that people of all ages and fitness levels will join, especially after a year of missing out. The last race was held in 2020, but was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.”
Take up the challenge
More than 1,000 people have registered for this year's Discovery Surfers Challenge so far. To join the fun, click here and register online now.
While online entries close on Thursday, keen participants can still enter physically at Nutting Hall in East London on Friday and race day.
Race director Neville Wilkins says: “We’ve been waiting patiently for the return of the Discovery Surfers Challenge in all its glory and can’t wait to be there again. Also, we’ve had amazing moments of marriage proposals and first-time athletes try the race as a celebration of their health, so it really is one for the calendar.”
The challenge consists of four separate races that entrants can choose from:
- A 17.5km surf ski paddle race (starting point: Kwelera River);
- A 17.5km trail run (starting point: Kwelera River);
- A 10km trail run (starting point: Gonubie Hotel); and
- A 5km junior and open fun run (starting point: Blue Lagoon).
As a bonus, Discovery Vitality members will be able to earn Vitality points for participating in these events:
- 17.5km and 10km: 1,100 points.
- 5km: 800 points.
For more information, visit surferschallenge.co.za
This article was paid for by Discovery Vitality.