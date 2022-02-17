SPOTLIGHT | New Black Coffee EP in the mix; opening of 'Uncharted', 'Singleholic'; win a prize
Gallo Remixed offers a unique homage to original African artists with a reimagining of their catalogue by DJ and friends, and Mark Wahlberg treasure hunt adventure hits the big screen
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Spotlight’s top picks from the world of entertainment this week include a treasure hunt with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted, true happiness in the other new movie Singleholic, and Gallo Remixed presenting DJ Black Coffee’s new Music is Forever EP.
Uncharted is this week’s big action adventure release at cinemas and on IMAX on February 18: street-smart young thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to team up for a globe-trotting race to recover a fortune in treasure, while battling their villainous rival (Antonio Banderas).
For those who failed to impress on Valentine’s Day, try the perfect date night movie Singleholic, starring Erica Ash, Vanessa Estelle Williams and a host of other actors. This romantic comedy about finding true happiness also opens on February 18.
The new EP, Music is Forever, is part of Gallo Record Company’s celebration of their 95th birthday, featuring artists Sun El Musician, Da Capo, Muzi, Mpho Sebina and Nobhuhle mixing it up with Grammy-nominated DJ Black Coffee, to reimagine African songs from their catalogue. It is available now on all online streaming platforms.
This release is a unique homage to original African artists, and Black Coffee said: “Working with these young artists and watching them dive into Gallo’s rich archives, while trying to choose a track that resonates deeply with them, is one of the most rewarding projects I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in. Each one has done such an incredible job in paying homage to the original, while still putting their unique spin on the remix.”
Don’t miss Liam Neeson's action hero highlight insert ahead of his new thriller, Blacklight. It’s safe to say that big action and big entertainment will be served up again to all his fans on the big screen!
Stand a chance to win 'Uncharted' merchandise
This week’s competition giveaway is a hamper of Uncharted merchandise.
To enter, visit Spotlight SA on Facebook for all the details.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.