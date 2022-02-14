Learn to make delicious ‘meals in minutes’ with The Herald Cooking Masterclass
Join us on March 3 at 5pm for the first event in 2022 of our popular series
Even as post-pandemic life beckons with a fast-paced start to 2022, cooking dinner every night need not be a burden.
If you are tired of quick meals like frozen chips and nuggets, or just need some inspiration, then our first Herald Cooking Masterclass 2022, themed “Made in Minutes — Family Favourites with a Foodie Touch”, is for you.
Now in its fourth year, the Herald Cooking Masterclass series creates a fun, interactive cooking experience for anyone who loves good food and wants to broaden their horizons in the kitchen.
The culinary series is sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio, and is hosted online free of charge. In-person Masterclasses will also be presented later this year.
Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chefs Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller will be hosting the first 2022 The Herald Cooking Masterclass, on Thursday March 3 at 5pm. The virtual event will be a live and interactive experience with the chefs guiding participants through the recipes which can be prepared in the comfort of participants' own kitchens.
The 10-minute meals we will be presenting are some of the favourite quick meals Chef Donovan and I make in our own homesChef Nadia Pillay
“Our busy lifestyles have been the inspiration behind the ‘Made in Minutes’ theme because this year has been such a rush for most people. The 10-minute meals we will be presenting are some of the favourite quick meals Chef Donovan and I make in our own homes. The meals are easy to prepare with minimum dishes,” says Pillay.
On the menu for the upcoming masterclass are:
- Tandoori spiced lamb with jasmine rice and mangetout;
- Different variations of the family classic macaroni and cheese; and
- A breakfast-for-dinner meal.
All meals are prepared with fresh ingredients from Checkers, and some of these ingredients are from the Forage & Feast exclusive Checkers range, which is endorsed by SA's first Michelin-starred chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen.
“Quick meals can still be nutritious,” says Pillay. “We will show participants how to make quick, full meals by using fresh ingredients and adding nothing instant to make sure their family get what they need in terms of nutritional value, using the minimum amount of time.”
Long-standing sponsor Three Peaks Wine has been a fun part of the Herald Cooking Masterclass series since the very beginning. Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Schoonbee pairs each dish in the series with Three Peaks wines. She illustrates how a dish can be transformed in taste by simply pairing it with the correct wine.
“We are beyond excited to again partner with the Herald Cooking Masterclass in 2022, especially since this year we will also be welcoming guests back into the kitchen in person,” says Schoonbee. “We look forward to having guests sample all the delicious new award-winning wines we have to offer during cooking and of course pairing it with the meals. We have two brand new wines joining the Three Peaks Family, a chenin blanc and a cabernet sauvignon, to look forward to.”
For the upcoming Masterclass, Schoonbee recommends pairing the Tandoori spiced lamb dish with a peachy Three Peaks Chardonnay; the breakfast-for-dinner meal with a crisp Three Peaks Sauvignon Blanc; and the macaroni and cheese with a spicy, black pepper Three Peaks Shiraz.
Participants are encouraged to register online to access the menu and allow for enough time to purchase the necessary ingredients at their nearest Checkers store.
Register here for “Made in Minutes”, which will take place on Thursday March 3 at 5pm.
Win with The Herald Cooking Masterclass
20 lucky participants stand a chance to win a bottle of Three Peaks wine, a branded event apron and a 12-month complimentary digital subscription to The Herald and Weekend Post.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.