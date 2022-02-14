Learn to make delicious ‘meals in minutes’ with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

Even as post-pandemic life beckons with a fast-paced start to 2022, cooking dinner every night need not be a burden.

If you are tired of quick meals like frozen chips and nuggets, or just need some inspiration, then our first Herald Cooking Masterclass 2022, themed “Made in Minutes — Family Favourites with a Foodie Touch”, is for you.

Now in its fourth year, the Herald Cooking Masterclass series creates a fun, interactive cooking experience for anyone who loves good food and wants to broaden their horizons in the kitchen.

The culinary series is sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio, and is hosted online free of charge. In-person Masterclasses will also be presented later this year.

Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chefs Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller will be hosting the first 2022 The Herald Cooking Masterclass, on Thursday March 3 at 5pm. The virtual event will be a live and interactive experience with the chefs guiding participants through the recipes which can be prepared in the comfort of participants' own kitchens.