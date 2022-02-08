Could you have cancer and not know it?
If the pandemic has kept you from going for your regular screening checks for breast, colon and cervical cancers, it's vital you get back on track. Discovery Health explains why
When last did you have your regular cancer screening checks done?
Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s been a worrying decline in people sticking to routine and going for scheduled screening checks for common cancers such as breast, cervical and colon cancers.
“This global trend — which we’ve also seen play out among members of medical schemes administered by Discovery Health — is really concerning,” says Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of Discovery Health’s Centre for Clinical Excellence.
From strict lockdowns to worries about the risk of being exposed to Covid-19 at healthcare facilities, there are many reasons why people have been less likely to see doctors during the pandemic, says Nematswerani.
“Then we have possible screening site closures, or the temporary suspension of cancer screening services at times, due to the prioritisation of Covid-19 services during waves of infections.”
If you’re one of the people who has missed your regular cancer screenings over the past two years, or even before that, now’s the time to get back on track.
That’s because keeping up with these scheduled checks is the only way to catch cancer early on and, if you’re diagnosed with it, to give yourself a chance at the best possible outcomes.
Why it’s vital not to put off your cancer screening checks
“Cancer progresses; it’s classified in stages. Earlier and more localised disease is more amenable to complete removal and to the patient’s long-term survival,” says Nematswerani.
“Advanced cancer is not only associated with poorer clinical outcomes, but also with higher healthcare costs, almost three times higher than the costs associated with the treatment of early disease.”
The available screening tests can detect cancers even where people have no signs or symptoms of diseaseDr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of the Discovery Health Centre for Clinical Excellence
“The available screening tests can detect cancers even where people have no signs or symptoms of disease,” she says. “[Thus] a missed cancer screening check means a missed opportunity to catch any signs of cancer as early as possible and to allow for the timely management of [the disease]”.
Louise Turner, COO at the Breast Health Foundation — a non-profit organisation supported by the Discovery Fund — reiterates that “early detection saves lives”.
“Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women worldwide. In fact, in SA, the prevalence is high, with one in 28 women at risk of breast cancer,” says Turner.
“We saw women presenting with severe and advanced breast cancers in 2021 due to a lack of cancer screening in 2020".
“[This is why] it’s incredibly important to ensure that everyone who is eligible for cancer screening sets up time to drop in at their screening centre or see their health provider as soon as possible,” says Nematswerani.
Cancer screening tests — what, when and how often?
Routine screening tests are scheduled at specific time intervals depending on your cancer risk profile.
Screening for breast cancer:
- If you have no family history of breast cancer, you should start having mammograms or breast ultrasounds from the age of 40 and have them every two years.
- If you have a family history of breast cancer, start your screening tests when you are 10 years younger than the person who had cancer in your family was when they were diagnosed. Annual screening tests are recommended.
- Breast MRIs and genetic screening are also appropriate in certain cases; your healthcare provider can advise you here.
Screening for cervical cancer:
- If you are not considered at high risk of cervical cancer, Pap smears are recommended every three years and HPV (human papillomavirus) screening every five years. It is recommended that screening should start from age 25.
- Keep in mind that a Pap smear looks for precancerous cells that might become cervical cancer if not treated. An HPV test is used to check for the type of HPV that can lead to cervical cancer.
- Annual Pap smears are recommended for those at high risk (such as people living with HIV) and HPV screening every three years.
Screening for colorectal cancer:
- Stool-based tests are recommended every two years as a general screening tool.
- A colonoscopy is recommended for those who have a strong family history of colorectal cancer or who are living with medical conditions that increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
