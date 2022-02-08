Could you have cancer and not know it?

When last did you have your regular cancer screening checks done?

Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s been a worrying decline in people sticking to routine and going for scheduled screening checks for common cancers such as breast, cervical and colon cancers.

“This global trend — which we’ve also seen play out among members of medical schemes administered by Discovery Health — is really concerning,” says Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of Discovery Health’s Centre for Clinical Excellence.

From strict lockdowns to worries about the risk of being exposed to Covid-19 at healthcare facilities, there are many reasons why people have been less likely to see doctors during the pandemic, says Nematswerani.

“Then we have possible screening site closures, or the temporary suspension of cancer screening services at times, due to the prioritisation of Covid-19 services during waves of infections.”

If you’re one of the people who has missed your regular cancer screenings over the past two years, or even before that, now’s the time to get back on track.

That’s because keeping up with these scheduled checks is the only way to catch cancer early on and, if you’re diagnosed with it, to give yourself a chance at the best possible outcomes.

Why it’s vital not to put off your cancer screening checks

“Cancer progresses; it’s classified in stages. Earlier and more localised disease is more amenable to complete removal and to the patient’s long-term survival,” says Nematswerani.

“Advanced cancer is not only associated with poorer clinical outcomes, but also with higher healthcare costs, almost three times higher than the costs associated with the treatment of early disease.”