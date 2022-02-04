Stand a chance to join sport stars for Vodacom Red’s Father and Son Campout at Loftus

“I’ve watched this event grow in the time I’ve been at the Vodacom Bulls. As players and dads, we’re always excited about it and to be able to just be with our sons at Loftus. I mean, that’s a place of dreams, and for our kids to just be able to walk on that field and imagine one day maybe playing there themselves — that’s powerful,” says Gqoboka.

Loftus Versfeld may have seen the greatest stars in rugby play, but this particular weekend is also about fathers and sons lying on their backs and looking up at the stars in the night sky as they take a break from fast-paced movement of the world to reconnect.

This is something Gqoboka believes is “crucial” given the “busy schedules we all have as fathers”.

“The Vodacom Red Father and Son Campout is an amazing initiative because it stirs something in you to be even more intentional about your role as a dad. As much as we want to provide for our families, we must be present as fathers,” he says.

“It’s important as fathers that we understand the honour of being a father, and the responsibility. A good dad is the first person to set the standard for his sons of how they should act at home, and how they should treat their mother and everyone else in society. It’s a massive responsibility, but one that overflows with joy.”

Gqoboka had to overcome a mountain of obstacles in his childhood to achieve his professional rugby dream. This in itself makes him a good role model for his sons, but he’s also keen to ensure they benefit from the life lessons he’s learnt along the way.

One of the ways he does so, is through the conversations he has with his teenager.

“I’ll give him a topic to discuss. For example, I’ll say to him, ‘Hard work. What does that mean to you?’ Or, ‘Tell me what you understand about integrity’. Topics like that.

“Then we discuss it — maybe over an ice cream or something. I think it’s about being intentional about educating your sons for the world one day. Even when it comes to finances and teaching them to avoid the mistakes you made,” says the Vodacom Bulls prop.

Unlike in rugby, there are no off days in fatherhood.

“You know, yesterday we had a tough day of training with the Vodacom Bulls. It’s called a Man-up Day. It’s scrumming and gym and running. So when I came home, I was pretty tired. And my son asked me to play soccer. I said to him, ‘Why don’t you ask your brother to play with you?’ And he said, ‘No daddy, I want you to play’. Even when you’re tired, you need to always man up to fatherhood.”

