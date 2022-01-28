Lifestyle

Prestons Liquor Stores weekly specials

Advertisement

28 January 2022

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials are valid on 27 January 2022 to 30 January 2022 and are available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available in George and Port Alfred. 

Online Deliveries is only available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available online.

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm; Saturday, 9am to 6pm; Sunday, 9am to 1pm.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Satisfy your sweet tooth on World Chocolate Cake Day
Get the lowdown from Putco Mafani on his tabletop dance

Most Read