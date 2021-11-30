Lifestyle Sponsored
GALLERY | Queen of Afro-Jazz Judith Sephuma wows local crowd
Queen of Afrojazz, Judith Sephuma and her team (pictured) including opening act Courous, set the stage alight at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night, during a hybrid concert that featured some of the best-loved songs from her repertoire.
The hybrid event combined an in-person event with an online component.
