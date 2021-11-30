Lifestyle

GALLERY | Queen of Afro-Jazz Judith Sephuma wows local crowd

30 November 2021

Queen of Afrojazz, Judith Sephuma and her team (pictured) including opening act Courous, set the stage alight at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night, during a hybrid concert that featured some of the best-loved songs from her repertoire.

The hybrid event combined an in-person event with an online component.

Follow HeraldLIVE for up to date news on any upcoming events to take place at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Wessa’s Koekemoer unpacks EC offshore exploration
DA’s Bhanga, AIM’s leader Jack get vocal about coalition discussions and soured ...

Most Read