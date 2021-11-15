Sponsored property feature
3 bedroom house for sale in Bluewater Bay
Property value: R2, 490, 0005 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Escape to Paradise – and take the whole family with you!
Perfect for the large or extended family, the entertainer and the ocean lover, with potential for a 2-bedroom self-contained flatlet, this double-storey modern home has it all – including unspoilt sea views.
In sought-after Bluewater Bay, with a shopping centre nearby, primary and secondary schools in walking distance and a stone’s throw from the beach, feel like you’ve shifted gears to living in a quiet seaside village but enjoy a quick commute to either the Coega SEZ or the city.
With five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and expansive open-plan living and entertainment areas both upstairs and downstairs, this sociable 320m2 home made for easy coastal living is just waiting to welcome your family and friends.
The design of the house lends itself to conversion of a downstairs portion into a flatlet with its own kitchen and bathroom for the grandparents, holiday guests or rental income. With all this space, you could also create your own remote-working office, home-based business space, hobby room/workshop and a home gym too.
Set in a manageable, easy-to-maintain walled garden fed by rainwater tanks, with a double garage giving direct access to the house, the downstairs accommodates the five bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with a large open-plan living area.
The fully-fitted kitchen with gas stove is designed for the enthusiastic home cook and entertainer.
All bedrooms have built-in cupboards and the large main bedroom has a generous double en suite bathroom. One of the bedrooms has direct access to the garden, while the living area leads out onto a patio with jacuzzi.
Leave the kids to play downstairs, while the adults enjoy the upstairs entertainment area! A sports lover’s bar, indoor and outdoor built-in braai’s for all seasons, a second full kitchen, dining and lounge areas, a guest loo AND a wrap-around upstairs verandah to enjoy the sea view and endless sunsets from all angles.
This home awaits the right family looking to enjoy the laidback seaside lifestyle of Bluewater Bay, with the imagination to explore its amazing potential.
