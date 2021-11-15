3 bedroom house for sale in Bluewater Bay

Escape to Paradise – and take the whole family with you!

Perfect for the large or extended family, the entertainer and the ocean lover, with potential for a 2-bedroom self-contained flatlet, this double-storey modern home has it all – including unspoilt sea views.

In sought-after Bluewater Bay, with a shopping centre nearby, primary and secondary schools in walking distance and a stone’s throw from the beach, feel like you’ve shifted gears to living in a quiet seaside village but enjoy a quick commute to either the Coega SEZ or the city.

With five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and expansive open-plan living and entertainment areas both upstairs and downstairs, this sociable 320m2 home made for easy coastal living is just waiting to welcome your family and friends.

The design of the house lends itself to conversion of a downstairs portion into a flatlet with its own kitchen and bathroom for the grandparents, holiday guests or rental income. With all this space, you could also create your own remote-working office, home-based business space, hobby room/workshop and a home gym too.