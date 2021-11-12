Let The Herald Cooking Masterclass inspire your festive family feast

As the year draws to a close and we wrap up work projects and studying for exams, our thoughts turn to our Christmas and festive season menus.

In the final episode of 2021's The Herald Cooking Masterclass series, themed “A Festive Family Feast”, our readers are in for a special treat when Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chef Nadia Pillay shares cooking tips to ensure delicious accompaniments to year-end festivities.

If you have always been too nervous to try your hand at a roast leg of lamb, now is your chance to find out how to prepare this traditional meat dish without asking your aunts or grannies for their secret recipes.

Chef Pillay will be presenting The Herald Cooking Masterclass on Thursday December 2 and, as well as the leg of lamb, she will also be showing participants how to make a cranberry and feta couscous salad.

“We will be preparing the roast leg of lamb with some cumin, orange and garlic flavours. We will change up the flavours — playing around with spices — with this traditional dish. Our dessert will be a raspberry and dark chocolate trifle. Again, we are taking the traditional Christmas trifle and just flipping it by showing participants what else can be done,” says Pillay.