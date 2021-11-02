3 Bedroom House For Sale in Summerstrand

A stunning three bedroom house, located on a popular Erasmus Drive in Summerstrand, is for sale.

If you are looking to save Municipal water while enjoying evergreen gardens and unlimited showers, you will appreciate that this property has its own Borehole water supply. The property boasts three large bedrooms, with a main en-suite bathroom, two full bathrooms and a guest toilet.

You will enjoy a spacious lounge, full covered braai and entertainment area, a dining area, a neat kitchen and a laundry area. The property also has additional storage space for your linen and any other valuables that you may want to store away.

There are three garages to accommodate safe parking for family and friends. One of the three garages is a drive-through leading to a backyard open parking area, one undercover parking, and five extra open parking areas.

A flat with three bedrooms, an open kitchen, a sitting area, and a bathroom, can easily bring you an extra income or help to accommodate your big family.

For a family with small children, Little Eagles daycare center is across the road, Summerwood Primary school and Pearson High are both less than 1,4km close. The Boardwalk Casino, Nelson Mandela University and Kings Beach Shopping Center are all less than 2,5 km away.

Evergreen beautiful gardens are enjoyed in all seasons of the year. This wonderful home is for anyone who wishes to move in and stay without renovations.

For more information visit the property listing online.

This article was paid for by Leap Frog