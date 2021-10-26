Win cash or the world’s clearest selfie-camera smartphone, the Tecno Camon 17P

Tecno Mobile’s Camon 17P smartphone, with the clearest selfie camera in the market, has launched in SA. To celebrate this elegantly designed device with its world-class camera technology, Tecno is running the #TimeToStandOut selfie challenge.

The arrival of the Camon 17P is a watershed moment in the local smartphone market. It is elegantly designed and boasts a 6.8-inch full high-definition screen with a 90Hz refresh rate for an incomparable immersive cinema experience, and a 5,000mAh 18W flash charging battery to ensure your phone is always ready to go when you are.

It speaks directly to the younger generation and the young at heart who need smartphone features that are also tools of self-expression to amplify who they are – bold, passionate and go-getting individuals.

How to win cash or a smartphone

It’s a selfie challenge! Tecno is searching for SA’s best selfies, the ones that stand out from the rest. To enter the competition, you need to be creative with your selfies to show what makes you stand out from the crowd.

Share your selfies on your favourite social media networks using these campaign hashtags: #TECNOMobileZA #CAMON17P #TimeToStandOut #MediaTek. You also need to like the Tecno Mobile Facebook page.

Prizes include cash as well as a chance to win the world’s clearest selfie camera, the Camon 17P.

Entries close on November 11.

Click here to view the terms and conditions.

To learn more about the Camon 17P, visit the Tecno Mobile website or follow Tecno Mobile on Instagram and Facebook.

This article was paid for by Tecno Mobile.