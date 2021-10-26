Battling breast cancer: Beverley Ann Dolley’s story

In October 2020, after several months of oral treatment to shrink the lump in her breast, Dolley underwent surgery to remove it. It was then that her medical team discovered evidence of cancer in her lymph nodes — yet another cruel blow just months after losing both her parents within weeks of one another.

Chemotherapy and radiation were the next step in Dolley’s treatment programme, and in November her oncologist and specialist referred her to Cancercare. In January this year, she started six months of chemotherapy, which included the infamous “red devil”, and after a 21-day break, a month of daily radiation.

“Cancercare became a second home for me during my treatment,” she says, “The compassion, love and care I’ve experienced from the nursing staff throughout my treatment has been incredible. So much so that I call them my Miracle Collection. They are strangers who have become family, demonstrating extraordinary humanity during a different period in my life.”

Six weeks from now, Dolley will undergo another series of tests and this time, she’s hoping to hear the word she’s spent the past two years fighting for: remission.