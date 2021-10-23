Heart-wrenching story of genocide, dating back centuries

Filmmakers of Blossoms from Ash, a 2020 documentary on the Rohingya have done what they can to keep the atrocity in the public conscience

Premium By John Harvey -

As bleak as it may be, tyrannical regimes are winning the 21st century hands down.



Twenty years into the millennium, and the Berlin Wall or Mandela moments are nowhere to be found...