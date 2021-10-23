Heart-wrenching story of genocide, dating back centuries
Filmmakers of Blossoms from Ash, a 2020 documentary on the Rohingya have done what they can to keep the atrocity in the public conscience
As bleak as it may be, tyrannical regimes are winning the 21st century hands down.
Twenty years into the millennium, and the Berlin Wall or Mandela moments are nowhere to be found...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.