An open letter: Linkside High School head boy and JCC mayor Gerhard Stuurman

My work ethic and desire to reach even higher spilt over into other areas of my life, mostly in the area of leadership. I relished the opportunity to represent my class on the Representative Council of Learners) from grade 8 to 10 and it allowed me to see what leadership is all about.

In grade 10 I was afforded the opportunity to be part of the Junior City Council (JCC) of Gqeberha. The knowledge and experience I had gained as an RCL representative assisted me greatly while serving as a councillor and I was eventually elected as the JCC mayor for the 2020/2021 tenure. With the support of Linkside’s staff and learners, I could lead the JCC in serving the city while inspiring others to become the leaders they were destined to be.

The crowning moment of my high school career was when I was announced as Linkside’s 2021 head boy. I attribute the success I attained in that moment to my holistic Linkside experience.

I experienced more than an education.

I experienced personal development and the opportunity to become a leader. I learnt how to find the right balance between my academics, extramural activities and leadership roles.

My Linkside teachers became my mentors who inspired, challenged and created opportunities for me to shine. I will forever be a Linksider because it is now part of who I am. I have gained friends who have become family, made memories that will last a lifetime and received a solid foundation on which to build my future.