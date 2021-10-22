East Cape poet set to make grand slam on international stage
While his dream has always been to be an inventor, an Eastern Cape-born award-winning poet never thought it possible to travel the world by expressing himself through poetry.
Xabiso Vili, 30, from Komani, will represent SA in 2022 at the World Slam Poetry Competition in Brussels after winning the Slam Poetry Competition at the 25th Poetry Africa festival last week...
