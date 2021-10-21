TECNO CAMON 17P finally launches in South Africa

October marks the arrival of TECNO Mobile’s ground-breaking CAMON 17P smartphone in South Africa, a sleek, state-of-the-art device perfected for the new generation.

The CAMON 17P is the ultimate tool for today’s digital movers and shakers, who require smartphones able to produce sublime photographic and video content that can be shared extensively on their social channels

TECNO’s rise on the continent can be attributed not only to affordability, but offering consumers cutting-edge technology designed to enhance the overall user experience.

The CAMON 17P boasts what TECNO believes to be the clearest selfie camera on the market.

Transsion-owned TECNO topped handset sales in Africa in 2020, confirming its status as the Number 1 smartphone brand on the continent, and it’s not hard to see why.

Retailing at R4999, the CAMON 17P boasts a massive 6.8” FHD+ IPS Hole screen is complemented by a 16MP Clear Selfie Camera and 64MP AI Camera and complemented with a super-efficient G85 Octa-core processor which ensures that animations are smoother, games are more immersive and networking is faster.

“The 8 core CPU with HyperEngine game optimization is our fastest chip yet, giving users exceptional performance. Also, intelligent scheduling and balancing allows for reallocation of resources to ensure maximum power efficiency so that your battery will last longer,” says TECNO Chief Marketing Officer, Danni Xu.

With a 5000mAh 18W Flash charging battery your phone is ready to go when you are and a 6GB memory which allows for seamless multitasking and smooth video playback giving you an uninterrupted and an effortlessly smooth experience.

“We understand the younger generations need for superior technology to communicate and bring their ideas to the world. In developing our smartphones, we pay special attention to camera features since selfies have become such an important part of millennial and GenZ users’ online identities,” continues Danni Xu.