Everything’s coming up roses for Bedford Country Gardens
Thanks to surge in interest, popular programme to run over two weekends instead of one
The Eastern Cape Midlands will be in full bloom at the weekend when the town of Bedford hosts its rose garden festival.
Cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19, the 2021 Bedford Country Gardens programme returns full of flowers and fun with open gardens, live music, sport and art as well as talks, food and wine galore...
