Big names for Cradock Arts Town project

Premium By Herald Reporter -

International best-selling author Deon Meyer will be in Cradock for the launch of its holistic Arts Town project which includes the Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival (SKWF) on Friday and Saturday.



The Afrikaans crime fiction writer, whose work has been translated into 27 languages and filmed for TV and the big screen, will take part in the festival’s Karoo Couch Conversation with other writers and a film discussion...