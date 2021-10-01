We look at the 25th James Bond instalment, No Time to Die, releasing this week in Imax, 4DX and 3D in cinemas. The longest James Bond movie to date, it is also Daniel Craig’s final outing as the MI6 super-spy.

Spotlight presenter Collette Prince heads to the Ster-Kinekor Imax in Eastgate to experience this jaw-dropping extreme cinema format, and remind us how much fun there is to be had with big-screen entertainment. With other blockbuster titles coming up such as Dune, The Eternals, The Matrix Resurrections, The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick in 4DX, Imax and 3D, filmmakers are pulling out all the stops to present their movies in the biggest and best cinema screen formats for maximum entertainment impact.

We also look at the second season of award-winning local series Blood & Water. Spotlight talked to the cast and full interviews are available on @Spotlight South Africa. Plot twists, character developments, new faces and loads of drama are what you can count on. Both season one and two are now streaming on Netflix.

We feature the trailer debut of Licorice Pizza, starring Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn. The film, by acclaimed director Paul T Anderson (Boogie Nights, Punch Drunk Love), is coming to cinemas on November 26.

Lastly, we provide a glimpse behind the SA voice cast in The Addams Family 2 movie as we meet the M-Net Movies and The Addams Family 2 voice-over competition winner, Kopano Phutiyagae. The movie releases at cinemas on October 8.

Watch these trailers:

Don’t forget, cinemas are open and social distancing and health protocols ensure that they are a great place to spend your free time.