6 Bedroom House For Sale in Summerstrand

6 Mcilwraith Street, Summerstrand.

Situated in the quiet part of Summerstrand, this multi-faceted property has such a lot to offer. Aside from a beautiful family home, it has 2 income-generating opportunities, self-contained left wing with 5 bedrooms and 3 flatlet’s with enough parking.

The property is close to excellent pre-primary, primary and high schools and the world-famous Boardwalk Centre, now undergoing a R600 million redevelopment with its many restaurants, shops and entertainment centres and an easy drive to medical and business hubs as well as the international airport.

Right Wing:

A main living area with a double volume entrance hall and a staircase to living area’s. The stunning open plan living area also boasts a large open plan lounge with a gas fire place. The dining room and large kitchen will make it easy for those who love to entertain. The kitchen also has a fitted gas hob, scullery and guest cloakroom. The enclosed braai area has gorgeous stacking doors that opens up onto the pool area. Upstairs you'll find a large main bedroom with en-suite bathroom and lounge.

Left wing:

The left wing consists of a double volume entrance hall and five bedrooms with four of them leading onto the pool deck. Bedroom 1 boasts a stunning large main bedroom with en-suite bathroom and spa bath. Bedroom 2 has an en-suite bathroom. Bedroom 3 has has a basin, shower and toilet. There is a separate bathroom for bedrooms 4 and 5.

The open plan kitchen is fitted with a breakfast nook that leads onto a large lounge.

The property also includes the additional accommodation of three flatlet’s with separate entrances, each with own bathroom. These are ideal as an income generator as student accommodation, a guest house or an Airbnb

Additional features include borehole water that feeds the whole house including drinking water. A well established garden, a pool, water tanks, solar panels, security including alarm, automatic gates and electric fence, boundary wall and an automated garage for 2 cars.

The property is walled with an excellent security system that includes an alarm, beams and an automated front gate.

Viewing is by appointment and in accordance with strict health protocols.

Visit the Leap Frog website for more.

This article was paid for by Leap Frog