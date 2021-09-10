6 Bedroom House For Sale in Natures Landing

This is a very unique and spectacular life choice.

Set in the gated exclusive Natures Landing reserve, with all the benefits of this choice, from communal facilities including floating jetties and a launching slipway, a thatched lapa and a landing strip for light aircraft.

This unique and exclusive development provided an outdoor life style which is truly connected to the spectacular indigenous Albany Thicket Biome, bird life and wild life.

This country residence provides far more than exclusive accommodation. It has been built to fully exploit the magnificent uninterrupted views of the Bushmans River.

The experience of entering this home is unique. Imagine a high ceiling reception area running though open plan living areas to a spectacular river view, plunge pool and braai and entertainment area.

On the lower level, the outdoor living experience is enhance by a heated full size pool and a Lapa / fire pit.

All 6 opulent bedrooms live to the outdoors and have balconies or gardens with en-suite bathrooms. Careful thought has been put into every detail, with underfloor heating across the entire upper level.

This property offers so much more and every addition is designed to compliment a unique nurtured experience .

Water which is an issue in our region is fully catered for, 125000 liter tanks and a natural spring on the estate. 3 phase electricity, all the outbuildings you need including 5 garages, and many additional storage rooms.

A full laundry and a personal favorite the temperature controlled wine cellar.

A palisade fence and full alarm system provides enhanced security with in this limited access reserve. This property, situated on one hectare, offers so much more.

Whether you are looking for a special permanent residency, a unique holiday experience, a syndicate purchase or to continue to run a very successful highly recommended guest house.

This residence is magnificent, beautifully maintained and offers a priceless lifestyle.

Isn't it time to invest in paradise!

This article was written by Leap Frog