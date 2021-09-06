Leading homeschooling provider launches new online school

One of SA’s largest and most trusted homeschooling provider Impaq, is launching a new online school as demand for distance education grows rapidly.

Impaq, which forms part of the Optimi Group, has been a leader in structured homeschooling in SA for the past 20 years. During this time more than 169,000 learners have used its educational services.

The demand for Impaq’s homeschooling offering, which follows the Caps curriculum and caters for grade R to 12 learners, has increased with record numbers of families switching to this form of education in the past 18 months.

Impaq has launched a fully catered-for online school for English- and Afrikaans-speaking learners, bringing its offering full circle in terms of it being a distance learning provider in SA.

Admissions to the online school opened on September 1 2021, with the school set to cater to grade 7 to 11 learners in 2022. Plans are in place to expand to other grades from 2023.

While Impaq’s traditional homeschooling offering has included parents having the option to teach their children; the online school will now place children in classes led by highly qualified teachers. The class sizes will be capped at 30 children and the online school’s teachers will deliver the lessons virtually.

Timetables will be a main component of the school and include structured time to improve fitness and mental wellbeing,. The school has collaborated with the It’s OK mental health app to track and ensure the mental wellbeing of learners. Learners will also be encouraged to take part in other activities, such as a robotics club and fitness events. Impaq’s online school

Children’s educational progress will be monitored by Impaq’s sophisticated Optimi Learning Platform. This online system can help to identify gaps in children’s learning and track and meet educational outcomes.

Optimi Home MD Louise Schoonwinkel says: “We are excited to be launching the new Impaq online school for the 2022 cohort. With our reputation as a trusted provider in the distance education market, we are the best placed to offer a reliable, modern online schooling offering.”

Registration and costs

To sign up to Impaq’s new online school, visit the Impaq website, click on the registration page, and check the additional "online school" option.

Costs for Impaq’s online school are competitive and will cover books and exam fees. For grade 7 to 9 learners, fees start from R 2,200 a month and from R 2,669 a month for grade 10 and 11 learners.

For more information about Impaq’s range of subject choices, resources, and the Caps curriculum it follows visit the Impaq website.

There’s no doubt that just like its innovation in the homeschooling space, Impaq will go on to enhance SA’s online schooling environment and offer parents a viable alternative.

This article was paid for by Impaq.