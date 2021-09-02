94HA Farm for sale in Bathurst

Stunning family farm for sale, 30 mins away from the beautiful, popular holiday town of Port Alfred, in the Eastern Cape.

The 94 hector farm, has two dams, a zip line and a permanent water source underneath. There is a cherry guava grove next to that dam.

The main house has four bedrooms. Three are large and one is smaller. The main bedroom has a sun room off it. There is a study, a big stone fire place and large passages.

The house is all oregon pine floors, except the bathroom and kitchen. Going through some saloon doors you enter the basin area of the bathroom, off that to the left is the area of the bathroom that has the bath and shower, and off the basin area to the right is the toilet.

The kitchen boasts a built in woodstove, which has been the centre of their family life for many years. The wrap around verandah wraps around half the house. On the back stoep is a large sood box , to house all the wood for our woodstove.

The farm has a large veggie garden with built in sprinklers. There is an orchard, with many different fruit trees. Outside the back kitchen door, is a herb garden , with a stone wall surrounding it, and a large farm washing line.

There is a small shed in the garden that could be used as a laundry and 2 cottages; one comes complete with two bedrooms , a lounge and a bathroom.

The backyard includes a septic tack, a three room shed, a garden tool shed, a workshop and a big, rustic shed complete with a bar.

