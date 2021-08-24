Lifestyle

Paediatrician puts spotlight on kidney conditions in SA children

There is an acute shortage of paediatric nephrologists in SA, says Dr Ngubane-Mwandla

24 August 2021
'It's an honour and privilege to be part of the nephrology subspecialty fellowship programme, and the Discovery Foundation has made that possible for me,' says Dr Ngubane-Mwandla.
'It's an honour and privilege to be part of the nephrology subspecialty fellowship programme, and the Discovery Foundation has made that possible for me,' says Dr Ngubane-Mwandla.
Image: Supplied/Discovery Foundation

When Dr Nokukhanya Ngubane-Mwandla was a high-school student, she knew she wanted to be a paediatrician. She found a way to turn this dream into a reality, and the 34-year-old is now sub-specialising to help save children with kidney conditions.

Ngubane-Mwandla was born on Christmas Eve in 1985 in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. Her mother is a teacher and her father a chief magistrate. She studied medicine at the University of Pretoria and qualified as a doctor in 2009. Ten years later she completed her studies at Wits University and became a paediatrician. 

For her second Masters in Medicine, she will be investigating the impact of chronic kidney disease on children attending the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital over the past five years. A teaching hospital for the University of the Witwatersrand Medical School, it's the third-largest hospital in the world with about 3,200 beds.

Acute shortage of paediatric nephrologists in SA

For the past few years, Ngubane-Mwandla has been working as a specialist paediatric consultant at Sebokeng Regional Hospital in Vanderbijlpark. Her interest in nephrology became marked during the last stretch of her paediatric studies.

“There is a shortage of paediatric nephrologists in SA, and a relatively high incidence of kidney problems among SA children. Some of these problems are congenital, which means that children are born with it, but several conditions are caused by malnourishment and gastric problems,” she says, adding that socioeconomic issues can contribute to these conditions.

Bringing hope to children with epilepsy in the Eastern Cape

SPONSORED | Dr Isabel Michaelis is a paediatric neurologist who shares her expertise with patients and colleagues at Frere Hospital in East London
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Healthcare practitioner to research impact of herbal medicine on cerebral palsy in infants

SPONSORED | An obstetrician and a lawyer? That’s Dr Faith Ngambu
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

An advocate for those who cannot fight for themselves

“It’s my personal mission to help and be an advocate for the vulnerable; those who cannot fight for themselves — children. It really adds to your life if you have a job that you enjoy. I am so lucky in that respect.”

She laughs when asked how she fits work, family and studying into a 24-hour day. “I go to sleep when the children go to bed, and then I get up at four in the morning. That time of day I can study without interruptions.” She says it takes true dedication in the winter and that her husband is incredibly supportive of her career. 

When Ngubane-Mwandla is not spending time with her husband and two sons, she enjoys reading and cycling. Besides being a Sunday school teacher, she also supports two outreach programmes — Doctors without Borders and SOS Children’s Villages. 

Bringing critical skills to the SA health sector

“I was not expecting to receive this Discovery Award. My mentor and supervisor, professor Karen Petersen, encouraged me to apply. I was astonished and thrilled to hear that my application had been successful.”

The Discovery Foundation Sub-Specialist Awards aim to contribute to human resources for clinical and academic medicine by supporting further sub-specialist training, research & development in health faculties in SA. Ngubane-Mwandla’s work will bring skills to SA’s health sector.

“It's an honour and privilege to be part of the nephrology subspeciality fellowship programme, and the Discovery Foundation has made that possible for me. I want to help improve the lives of children with congenital and acquired renal pathology. Through sharing of knowledge and skills, as well as continued research, we can make a positive impact on our communities.”

This article was paid for by the Discovery Foundation.

Getting to the bare bones of rheumatology needs in the Eastern Cape

SPONSORED | Despite working extra shifts during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Emma Gardiner remains cheerful and takes things in her stride
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Satellites and specialists to boost health care in the Northern Cape

SPONSORED | Dr Brad Wentzel believes technology will amplify service delivery, teaching and learning in public healthcare
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Strengthening surgical systems in SA’s biggest and most sparsely populated province

SPONSORED | Improving the surgical capacity of hospitals in rural areas would help many people have better access to care, says professor Kathryn Chu
Business
3 months ago

A digital approach to support the elderly and their caregivers

SPONSORED | Dr Sihle Nhlabathi’s research aims to increase knowledge and address the need for  geriatric psychiatry in SA
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Eye specialist hopes to spot gaps in specialist healthcare training

SPONSORED | Eye specialist has a clear vision of how support for healthcare workers and youth empowerment programmes can improve SA
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rheenendal bus crash — 10 years on
Bereaved Kathleen Wessels became mother to the grieving

Most Read