Paediatrician puts spotlight on kidney conditions in SA children

When Dr Nokukhanya Ngubane-Mwandla was a high-school student, she knew she wanted to be a paediatrician. She found a way to turn this dream into a reality, and the 34-year-old is now sub-specialising to help save children with kidney conditions.

Ngubane-Mwandla was born on Christmas Eve in 1985 in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. Her mother is a teacher and her father a chief magistrate. She studied medicine at the University of Pretoria and qualified as a doctor in 2009. Ten years later she completed her studies at Wits University and became a paediatrician.

For her second Masters in Medicine, she will be investigating the impact of chronic kidney disease on children attending the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital over the past five years. A teaching hospital for the University of the Witwatersrand Medical School, it's the third-largest hospital in the world with about 3,200 beds.

Acute shortage of paediatric nephrologists in SA

For the past few years, Ngubane-Mwandla has been working as a specialist paediatric consultant at Sebokeng Regional Hospital in Vanderbijlpark. Her interest in nephrology became marked during the last stretch of her paediatric studies.

“There is a shortage of paediatric nephrologists in SA, and a relatively high incidence of kidney problems among SA children. Some of these problems are congenital, which means that children are born with it, but several conditions are caused by malnourishment and gastric problems,” she says, adding that socioeconomic issues can contribute to these conditions.