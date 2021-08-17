Seeking small changes that can make a big difference

In 2016, SPAR Eastern Cape, launched an ambitious campaign to “Stop Plastic” – or at least decrease the amount used in its stores – and create a greater awareness of the threat of plastic pollution.

The campaign was launched around the introduction of a subsidised paper bag, and only using plastic bags that used recycled material, or were readily recyclable. An in-store branding campaign was linked to billboards around the region, involvement in clean ups, and swap-shop initiatives where vouchers and food parcels were made available in return for collection of different volumes of returned plastic.

Educational programmes were set up to raise the awareness of plastic pollution, based on re-thinking, reusing, recycling and looking at using alternative options to plastic products. These programmes supported various organisations such as Sanccob, Bayworld, The Zwartkops Conservancy, and Nelson Mandela University. The Stop Plastic campaign was also linked to various sponsored events to spread the message to schools, and communities.