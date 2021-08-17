Seeking small changes that can make a big difference
In the first year of the Stop Plastic campaign, more than three-million fewer plastic bags were sold through SPAR stores in the Eastern Cape
In 2016, SPAR Eastern Cape, launched an ambitious campaign to “Stop Plastic” – or at least decrease the amount used in its stores – and create a greater awareness of the threat of plastic pollution.
The campaign was launched around the introduction of a subsidised paper bag, and only using plastic bags that used recycled material, or were readily recyclable. An in-store branding campaign was linked to billboards around the region, involvement in clean ups, and swap-shop initiatives where vouchers and food parcels were made available in return for collection of different volumes of returned plastic.
Educational programmes were set up to raise the awareness of plastic pollution, based on re-thinking, reusing, recycling and looking at using alternative options to plastic products. These programmes supported various organisations such as Sanccob, Bayworld, The Zwartkops Conservancy, and Nelson Mandela University. The Stop Plastic campaign was also linked to various sponsored events to spread the message to schools, and communities.
In the first year of the campaign, more than three-million fewer plastic bags were sold through SPAR stores in the Eastern Cape, and the growth of sales of the paper bag was dramatic. Numerous SPAR retailers took up the cudgels, going to extremes of actually stop the sale of plastic bags in their stores, or at least not making them visibly available. Sadly, too, there was reaction to this, with many consumers demanding plastic bags, claiming they wanted them for other uses, and that the paper bag was too expensive, or not strong enough for their needs.
Lessons were soon learned. Clean pps, while necessary and useful, were not a sustainable option, as the cleaned areas were soon littered again. Clean ups also needed further programmes around the awareness of “good” plastic (which can be recycled) vs “bad” plastic (which cannot be recycled).
Many corporates were fighting the plastic battle in their own way. Coca Cola stopped the manufacture of plastic straws and numerous FMCG suppliers introduced recycled packaging for their products. But there was little synergy to fight a combined battle
Realisation struck home: Plastic was not necessarily the problem; people were. And fighting the battle was slow, and expensive. But it’s a battle we all have to involve ourselves in and work together to spread and action the Stop Plastic message.
The SPAR Group has instituted dedicated focus areas and personnel geared towards a sustainable drive to protect the environment, under the "My SPAR Our Tomorrow" banner.
The campaign is about plastic awareness, and a commitment to sustainable/responsible packaging throughout the supply chain, and looks at sustainability in terms of saving energy, saving, recycling and reticulating water, finding solutions for food waste, and looking at reducing our carbon footprint.
Our future, the environment, is dependent on us. Every small change can eventually make a huge difference to the world we live in.
This article was paid for by SPAR.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.