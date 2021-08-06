SPAR Eastern Cape's Mandela Day-inspired activities help others

The Port Elizabeth-based retailer had planned to celebrate Mandela Day on July 18 with the launch of the annual Wheelchair Wednesday project, which has now been postponed until November. The project is a joint effort with the Association for Persons with Physical Disabilities in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Wheelchair Wednesday, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, creates awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face and raises funds to donate wheelchairs to those in need. It also raises awareness among businesses in the metro and beyond to ensure their facilities provide easy access for wheelchair users.

During the campaign, volunteers are strapped into a wheelchair for four hours each Wednesday during a selected month to experience what those with mobility difficulties confront every day.

Two years ago, 1,000 wheelchairs were donated bringing the number to 1,200.

Eastern Cape promotions and events manager Alan Stapleton said they had recently broadened the Wheelchair Wednesday concept.

“Last year we welcomed the Amputee Support Group on board and this year we decided to also focus on the visually impaired. The plan is to have 20 celebrity participants, 10 pushers and 10 in wheelchairs, with the pushers wearing vision stimulation glasses. This will expose that person to the challenges which visually impaired people face in their daily life. The seated one will have to direct the pusher.”

The launch was set for SPAR Hunters Retreat, but the switch to level 4 altered those plans and Stapleton said they are considering an alternative date following the slight easing of restrictions to level 3.

However, SPAR EC was able to continue with several other activations to honour Madiba's memory.

“We have all been hit by the devastating effects of the pandemic and to try to alleviate some of the stress the Eastern Cape Distribution Centre donated products to each of our 125 stores in the region. This was initiated to allow each store to provide 800 cups of soup for members in their community.