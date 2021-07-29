Exciting times ahead for nature lovers as EC parks upgraded

As much as Covid-19 and lockdown regulations have adversely affected visitor numbers to the province, the Eastern Cape Parks & Tourism Agency (ECPTA) has recognised the importance of forging ahead with projects to further enhance its world-class parks, reserves and heritage sites.

With SA’s coronavirus vaccination programme now on track, the tourism sector is hard at work preparing for the return of visitors champing at the bit to once more explore the country and its myriad attractions.

As difficult as the past 18 months have been, the ECPTA has understood the need to stay on track in improving offerings in anticipation of tourists’ arrival.

To this end, it has been implementing a number of externally-funded projects which contribute to provincial tourism infrastructure development and biodiversity conservation initiatives.

These programmes are also a key mechanism in providing benefits to communities neighbouring its attractions.

ECPTA CEO Vuyani Dayimani says the agency is committed to transforming the provincial tourism sector, and these initiatives do exactly that.

“When we work on initiatives that are cutting-edge competitive, it allows our province and its authentic experiences to stand out.

“We work on our offerings to ensure we enhance visitor experiences and position the Eastern Cape as a destination of choice.”

For the 2020/2021 financial year, the ECPTA has prioritised eight reserve infrastructure maintenance projects, all of which are on schedule in terms of its implementation strategy.

MEC Mlungisi Mvoko’s department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism (Dedeat) provincial economic stimulus fund assisted with R40.9m for the renovations to infrastructure on nature reserves.

These funds are being used for the infrastructure upgrades and development at various reserves.

The entity has prioritised the Marine Coastal Cluster (R22m) and the projects are at tender stage and are scheduled for completion in June 2022. The projects include:

Hluleka Nature Reserve: Construction of four new chalets and viewing deck at Hluleka Nature Reserve;Mkambathi Nature Reserve: Construction of a multipurpose curio shop and viewing deck;Silaka Nature Reserve: Construction of a new swimming pool, multipurpose curio shop and viewing deck; andDwesa Nature Reserve: Construction of five new chalets, new environmental education centre, multipurpose curio shop and new sewer plant system.

Through grant funding received from the likes of the Dedeat, national department of tourism (NDT), National Lottery Commission (NLC) and department of environment, forestry and fisheries (DEFF), the ECPTA prioritised implementation of major infrastructure upgrades and development of new infrastructure, and the programmes include: