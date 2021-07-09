IN PICTURES | The winners of The Herald Youth Day art and writing competition

After considering over 80 entries to The Herald's Youth Day art and writing competition, nine worthy winners were selected to nab the prizes sponsored by the likes of MTN Pulse, Tecno, Woodlands Dairy and a bursary sponsored by Khanyisela College.

The competition, which aimed to tell stories written “by the youth, for the youth”, was open to scholars and university students, across Nelson Mandela Bay, who were asked: “What is the Youth of SA dealing with today?”

