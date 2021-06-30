Vaccinate at the groove? - Riky Rick says government should ‘turn super-spreaders into super-vaxers’

Amid calls for a faster vaccine rollout to curb the spread of Covid-19, musician Riky Rick has suggested a novel approach to tackling the problem.

A surge in infections led to President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing stricter lockdown measures on Sunday, including the banning of all social gatherings for 14 days. There is also a ban on the sale of alcohol for on-site and off-site consumption, and restaurants are closed for sit-ins.

Reacting to the announcement, and the president’s plea for those eligible to get vaccinated, Riky took to social media to suggest government uses promoters and venues as part of the vaccine rollout.

“Restaurants, event promoters, sports leagues - in other words ‘mass gatherers’ - have huge databases of people who are crying to be vaccinated to continue those activities. Government should be working with these industries on the vaccine rollout.”

He said by doing so, they could turn “super-spreaders into super-vaccinators”.