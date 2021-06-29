How leaders can help address mental health challenges at work

On day 2 of Discovery’s Mentorship with Purpose masterclasses, panel member Tswelo Kodisang, chief people officer at Discovery and Cassey Chambers, SA Depression and Anxiety Group CEO discuss mental wellbeing in the workplace.

“Many of us are still navigating the pandemic. Some days we are good and prepared. Other days we are burnt out and have Covid fatigue around our online meetings,” says Chambers.

Chambers spoke at Discovery’s five-day masterclass programme, which brings together global thought leaders to provide insight on a range of topics for the recipients of and partners in its corporate sustainability initiatives.

"Mentors should focus on mental wellbeing, particularly during the pandemic. We have to frame where we are right now when we think about mental health in the workplace. Our statistics show one in four employees have depression and 35% of the workforce is experiencing a stress-related physical ill health symptom. Employees with a mental illness will lose up to 18 days a year in absenteeism and even more in presenteeism (which is being at work but not operating optimally), resulting in lost productivity,” says Chambers.

Kodisang says: “If we don’t have healthy people, we don’t have healthy, successful organisations. If I, as a leader, create the right environment to optimise health, the performance will follow.”