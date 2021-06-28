Sponsored
Revamp at KFC 228 Cape Road gives customers more convenience
KFC is bringing a fresh look and extra-convenience to its revamped restaurant at 228 Cape Road in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The 228 Cape Road branch officially reopened on Friday, June 25 with specials, giveaways and a festive atmosphere, and is the second Gqeberha outlet to get the bright new branding of the international super-chain.
“The revamped look is designed with the customer in mind, ensuring easy flow within the store and, of course, ease of access for KFC guests as well as partners,” AKM principal operator Nishid Dosa said.
AKM is the KFC South Africa franchise partner for dozens of stores in the Eastern and Southern Cape, with store No 39 due to open soon in Berea, East London, to be followed by No 40 in Zwide, Gqeberha.
KFC 228 Cape Road, near Greenacres, together with KFC Heugh Road, are the first in Nelson Mandela Bay to feature the completely new modernised look and feel.
Convenience for customers
Friendly front-of-house staff welcome walk-in customers picking up their orders, while drive-through and delivery services have been enhanced at 228 Cape Road.
The remodelled restaurant now boasts a dedicated entrance for delivery partners such as UberEats and MrD, with their very own counter to collect orders.
This helps to streamline the overall online ordering process for the customer.
The drive-through lanes have also been enhanced.
“We have optimised and upgraded the drive-through lanes completely to include the latest speaker box systems and speed-per-order monitoring systems,” Dosa said.
This helps to ensure that every guest experience is streamlined and positive.
New Curbside service
With an increasing number of consumers wanting smooth service that embraces a contactless approach, the branches have also introduced “KFC Curbside”.
Launched in 2020, KFC Curbside allows customers to place their order digitally and have it delivered to their vehicle in dedicated parking bays just outside the restaurant.
It’s a great mix between still getting the friendly human experience they have become accustomed to, while enjoying the perks of technology efficiency.
With customer safety a priority over lockdown level three, in-house dining is currently on hold but will resume as soon as possible. Baby high chairs are another attraction for families with small children when eat-in resumes.
The original celebrity chef
The new-look interior pays respect to the traditions of the brand while giving it a clean, modern design.
Catch more than glimpse of the “original celebrity chef” – AKA Colonel Harland Saunders – who is now part of the 21st Century in catchy design details.
Col Sanders first created his finger lickin’ good recipe more than 75 years ago and KFC still uses his secret formula. This means that at KFC 228 Cape Road, just as in the other 25,000 KFC restaurants around the world, the cooks still bread and prepare the fried chicken by hand.
Commitment to excellence
The revamp of 228 Cape Road has extended behind the scenes with rigorous standards applied to cleanliness and hygiene throughout.
A peak into the back-of-house production at KFC 228 Cape Road shows a hive of activity as workers prepare the secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices that goes into this classic fried chicken.
Each store, no matter its size, always has at least two managers on duty so that one is always available to monitor quality.
Notices and reminders to “wash, rinse and sanitise” also help to keep health and safety top of mind.
Whether it is the temperature of the freezer, the clarity of the oil, or the texture of the breadcrumbs, KFC’s stringent international protocols help to ensure diners only enjoy the freshest, juiciest and tastiest meals.
After 50 years in South Africa – and 48 in Port Elizabeth – the much loved fried chicken restaurant chain is more appetising than ever. The colonel would be proud!
This article was paid for by KFC SA.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.