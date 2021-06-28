Revamp at KFC 228 Cape Road gives customers more convenience

KFC is bringing a fresh look and extra-convenience to its revamped restaurant at 228 Cape Road in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The 228 Cape Road branch officially reopened on Friday, June 25 with specials, giveaways and a festive atmosphere, and is the second Gqeberha outlet to get the bright new branding of the international super-chain.

“The revamped look is designed with the customer in mind, ensuring easy flow within the store and, of course, ease of access for KFC guests as well as partners,” AKM principal operator Nishid Dosa said.

AKM is the KFC South Africa franchise partner for dozens of stores in the Eastern and Southern Cape, with store No 39 due to open soon in Berea, East London, to be followed by No 40 in Zwide, Gqeberha.

KFC 228 Cape Road, near Greenacres, together with KFC Heugh Road, are the first in Nelson Mandela Bay to feature the completely new modernised look and feel.