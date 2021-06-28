Former Miss SA title holders to pick 2021’s Top 30

Entries for Miss South Africa 2021 have now closed and the four judges who will pick the Top 30 to go through to the next round are all former Miss SA title holders.

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (2010) and Liesl Laurie (2015), who judged in 2020, will now be joined by first-time judges Melinda Bam (2011) and Tamaryn Green (2018).

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA Organisation said: “Who better to pick the Top 30 than former title holders who have walked in the shoes of this year’s entrants and who will be able to bring out the best in each candidate while giving pertinent advice.

“They know what qualities a potential Miss SA needs to possess to represent this country on international stages.”

Laurie added: “I have been there and sat in the chair and I know how extremely nervous one can get.

“Seeing those amazing women at the other side of the table [or in the time of Covid-19, a computer screen] can make you forget everything, including your own name.

“It is one of the biggest interviews of their lives because they are interviewing for a job as an ambassador for SA.

“My priority is to make them feel comfortable and at ease so they present the best version of themselves.”

Her views were echoed by Bam: “I have seen first-hand, from entry to reign, what qualities distinguish the winners from the other contestants.

“I also appreciate what new efforts and perspectives are needed to have a reign that is authentic and relevant to SA.

“I am looking for someone who is well aware of the social and global issues that face this generation.

“I am also looking for someone who is direct, yet diplomatic; who can navigate these issues with superior emotional intelligence, and is able to speak to corporate SA while also being a familiar and comforting face to our communities.”

They also each gave their ultimate piece of advice for entrants.

Laurie said what served her well when she entered was to be fiercely authentic and to be herself.

Montjane-Tshabalala said: “Be yourself, be genuine, be honest and bring your A-game.”

HeraldLIVE