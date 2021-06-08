Muvhango actors slam fans asking celebs to take off their masks for selfies during a pandemic

The cast of popular SABC2 drama Muvhango has called out their fans who ask them to remove their masks for photos, reminding them that the pandemic is still alive and well.

Dingaan Mokebe posted a video to his Instagram criticising the “intolerance” and “selfishness” of fans.

“We do the job that we do and we do it for you people because we know you love us and we love you too. But I feel like somewhere, somehow the level of intolerance and the level of selfishness from our fans is on a high level,” Dingaan said.

He went on to remind them that there is still a pandemic, questioning why fans ask them to remove their masks if this is so. He also noted that fans' faves are human beings with feelings.

“We got this pandemic called Covid-19 or the coronavirus. And with my experience, everywhere I have been going, I have been experiencing fans coming through and firstly, they don't want to do social distancing and secondly, they ask me to take off my mask because they want to take pictures. Now I need to understand: Are we being realistic?

“Are we not people? don't we have families? don't we have feelings?” said Dingaan.

Cast members Zonke Mchunu, Maumela Mahuwa and Azwimmbavhi Rambuda also hit back at fans who ask them to remove their masks during photo ops.

“No guys I can't. We love you, we do but we won't be taking off the masks, we want to be safe too,” said Azwimmbavhi.

Watch here: