Stadium Comedy Jam

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is known for bringing the hottest sport and live entertainment events to the Bay. The city’s premier, multi-purpose entertainment venue is once again living up to its promise to the community of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, by providing entertainment, value for money and some much-needed hope in trying times, as they gear up to host The Comedy Jam this Friday, 4th June 2021!

“We are thankful that with the support of our city leadership and dedicated stadium team, we can continue to give back to our precious asset,” said Stadium Manager, Mr. Mpho Mokonyama. “With the recent launch of various technology and digitally focused initiatives, we can continue to innovate and to bring value to our communities.”

Winter may have hit the Bay, but there is no excuse for missing out on this entertainment extravaganza, as it will be streamed LIVE ONLINE, allowing Bay residents to enjoy world-class entertainment from SA’s best comedy and music talent in the comfort of their own homes.

The Comedy Jam line-up includes SA music sensation, Lloyd Cele; Eastern Cape favourite, Ndumiso Lindi (Roosta) and Alfred Adriaan. Hosted by comedy legend, Stuart Taylor, the show will be broadcast LIVE from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Tickets to attend the virtual event LIVE via streaming are available for only R50 from Quicket for the entire family.

The show goes LIVE at 19:30pm on Friday, 4th June 2021.

BOOK ONLINE on Quicket

Press release supplied by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium