Lifestyle

Prestons Liquor Stores weekly specials

Advertisement

04 June 2021

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials valid from 3 June - 6 June 2021 and are available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available in George and Port Alfred.

Online Deliveries is only available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available online.

Prestons Liquor Stores trading hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm; Saturday, 9am to 6pm; Sunday, 9am to 1pm.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...
Sticky situation for Eastern Cape black citrus farmers

Most Read