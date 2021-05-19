Satellites and specialists to improve healthcare in the Northern Cape

The staff at the Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington in the Northern Cape are planning to use technology to bring quality healthcare to patients as far away as Springbok and Calvinia. And, as a rural clinical school attached to the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Stellenbosch, they also hope to attract and retain medical expertise in various fields.

Many countries in the world are smaller than the area that the Dr Harry Surtie Hospital serves. But vast distances are not the only problem the region faces; it has struggled in the past to recruit and retain the services of specialists, which has hampered the level of care they could provide to patients.

Dr Brad Wentzel is a paediatric specialist at Dr Harry Surtie Hospital, and this year’s recipient of a Discovery Foundation Rural Institutional Award. He hopes the grant will help contribute towards a solution for the hospital’s challenges.

Using technology to help nurses, doctors and patients

Wentzel believes technology will amplify service delivery, teaching and learning in public healthcare.

“We will be able to help healthcare workers with diagnosis and procedures using high-quality video cameras, satellite connections, MTN and Vodacom network coverage — in short, whatever we have available to us. Once this is set up, distance is no longer an obstacle to providing expert care,” he says.

While there is no substitute for a clinical examination, technology will connect healthcare workers and provide access to help and information in towns such as Askham, Kakamas, Springbok and Calvinia.

“Funding a project of this magnitude remains a challenge for the future. We will do everything we can from our side to make the grant stretch as far as possible, such as getting data at the best available prices.”